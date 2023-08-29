Have you ever gone to the beach, to the mountains or to some other getaway, and when the vacation was over, you were just glad to be home? Do you remember driving back into town, maybe late at night, and quietly enjoying the sight of all the friendly and familiar places?
That’s what makes communities so special. When it’s the community we live in, we love the neighborhoods, the parks, the streets, the people, and the list goes on.
But along with the things we love, it’s natural for us also to see the flaws and imperfections. Things like homelessness, hunger, neglect, crime, division, and all the need that pervades our community. The problems can seem so insurmountable and overwhelming that we begin to complain about them and blame others.
And while it may be easier to point fingers, it’s better to take a stand and commit to being part of the solution. But it takes courage to face challenges and faith to invest time and energy in the common good.
Perhaps that’s what Norman needs right now. Our community needs people to lend their unique, God-given talents in ways that make our community stronger. Who knows what that might look like for each individual. For one person that might mean coaching a little league team and for another it might be reading at a school or volunteering at a food pantry.
The opportunities are endless. If you don’t believe it, just reach out to any church or nonprofit in Norman, and there’s a good chance they’ll put you to work immediately. Meanwhile, did you know that just showing up and sitting in the audience of a school board meeting or a city council meeting is an act of community service? It shows that you care, you want to know, and that you’re involved.
But we don’t need to get caught up in the issues of the day to make our community stronger. While we all have opinions about what needs to be done to make Norman better, we know that action speaks louder than words. And our community isn’t particular about who’s doing the work as long as it’s being done in the spirit of helping others.
The key point here is that we must all do our part to make Norman stronger. And if we do that, we may find those insurmountable challenges don’t seem so insurmountable anymore. In fact, we might even see them washed away like sand into the sea.
Imagine Norman third graders getting higher reading scores because more volunteers are in our schools to tutor them. And picture how it would be if more needy families could get second chances with new homes because Norman residents were stepping up to donate money or time for Habitat for Humanity projects.
What if volunteerism and helping others was not just what some people do, but something that we all do? What if being a good neighbor was part of our culture in Norman? Maybe we wouldn’t be as divided, maybe there would be fewer people who are suffering, and maybe there would be more room for optimism.
There’s a spirit of unity, friendship, and peace when we all do our part. We see that in communities, churches and anytime people get together to do something good. Perhaps you’ve seen it happen. If we all work together, maybe we can bring that spirit back to Norman.
