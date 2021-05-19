It was a bad idea from the beginning. Time will not improve it.
Such was the case recently, when Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law HB 1775 in the face of controversy and debate.
In a recent article in The Oklahoman, this bill was described with a stated intent to “ban critical race theory,” and was condemned by several Black clergy members and community advocates. It is no coincidence that the urgent need to pass such legislation comes months after the University of Oklahoma approved the launch of a new, required “Gateway” course for all incoming fall 2021 freshmen. Designed to introduce students to ideas around community and service, the course has become known as the “diversity” course for freshmen.
In recent months, similar bills have surfaced with dismal results. Mississippi allowed Senate Resolution 56 to fade away when it could not muster enough support for a committee vote. Similarly, New Hampshire’s governor did not sign its HB 544 after scores of state-based businesses publicly opposed it. Other states like Idaho and Arizona, which have passed bills targeting classes that mention race or similar topics, will almost certainly face legal challenges. At the top of the list will be a glaring disregard for the protections of the First Amendment.
More recently, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission made the stunning decision to remove the sitting governor as a commissioner from this high-profile organization founded in 2016. Oklahoma has once again become the focus of national news for all the wrong reasons.
Tulsa is literally days away from global attention as host to multiple activities on May 31-June 1 commemorating 100 years since the horrific 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Passage of HB 1775 intersects jarringly with this historic milestone. and it is ironic, because silences define them both.
Massive amounts of media attention, including high-profile film projects, will tell long-hidden stories about the massacre. Yet we have a law that cautions us about teaching relevant topics about race in our public classrooms.
So, knowing this, I have to wonder what, exactly, we citizens are supposed to make of this battle based upon fear and misinformation? It is a battle that tries to justify a confusing attack that is neither logical nor constitutional, based on simply speaking specific words and phrases in a classroom.
Maybe it is worth taking a moment to understand how we got here.
As a faculty member in higher education, I share the remarkable challenge of preparing students for a future we cannot predict and have not experienced. We want them to feel prepared and confident about their future possibilities, no matter where they will lead them. This means we teach students what they want to know sometimes. and we teach them what they need to know, even if they have to be coaxed into challenging lessons.
Despite the demands, students enjoy the college experience if they feel welcome to do so. Over many years and multiple semesters, though, we have seen students disrupt their studies to take up nonviolent protests over incidents — far too many of them — where they have been made to feel unwelcome.
What makes students miss classes, deadlines and social opportunities to protest? Pain and trauma. Students who are neither seeking political favor nor social standing have done the hard work of speaking out with conscience, of planning well-coordinated events and of strategizing plans that would make academic environments better for all of us.
Pain and trauma. It’s why hundreds of students in recurring waves have filled the campus malls and office buildings with their bodies. It’s why students have walked out of required classes. It’s why football players and their coaches have linked arms and marched across our stadium field as part of social justice protests instead of for game celebrations. and all of this happened on our campus. Something similar is happening now on UT-Austin’s grounds.
Just multiply this anxiety across dozens of other universities and colleges in the U.S., involving thousands of concerned campus members, and you can begin to get a sense of the seriousness of these concerns. and none of these actions have been protests against “critical race theory” or any diversity initiatives.
Quite the opposite. The recurring events, provoked by cutting words and acts of implied and real violence, have created psychic scars within the entire academic community. They have cut across the social fabric of the entire campus experience.
Don’t take my word for it. Check out any of the newspaper and media reports of these events. Look at the pictures. There are students, staff members and faculty members from all backgrounds and ages who have joined together in shared pain and resolve.
And, what many of us have done in response is to simply do what we were trained to do: Educate. and listen.
When you think about it, this is not a radical idea at all. Consider kindergarten. We’ve all been there and survived. We went to a room filled with strangers and eventually learned how to get along with people who were not our family members. Patient teachers taught us not to hit or kick others when we were upset and how to share toys for the common good. It turns out that bad behavior is not good for learning.
Now, fast forward several years and consider college. Students arrive in a much larger space than their previous schools, and have the opportunity to learn how to get along with people who are different than their families, neighbors and social groups. At this stage, we patiently introduce them new terms and concepts. We show them how to do research and fact finding. Along the way, we teach them how to disagree with others, showing with confidence and empathy, when needed.
As they did in kindergarten, students survive and thrive, even when their lessons may be temporarily uncomfortable. Students have the chance to learn how to forge new alliances through an honest exchange of ideas. It turns out that good behavior is great for advancing learning.
In the end, this is why HR 1775 was a bad idea. It was not a fight against any real threat at all. It was, instead, a skirmish for the right to be mean to others without remorse or consequence. Is this really worth fighting for — the right to be mean and intolerant?
If as a nation, we continue to support measures like HR — either with our consent or our silence — we will be fighting for the right to meanness. and this is the wrong fight.
This is an attack on ideas and diverse communities, on sharing sometimes painful truths, on institutionalizing silences that will fall apart eventually. Think Tulsa 1921.
Finally, I can’t help thinking how timely it is that we see these controversies swell as we come closer to the end of a challenging school year. Immediately after, many of us will begin planning for new academic sessions and new pupils. Slowly, if steadily, we will build the energy needed to pour into enlarging the minds and hearts of our students. and when the timing becomes expedient, many in the public sphere will tout how much they appreciate teachers.
Want to really appreciate us? Then let us do our jobs. Let us teach our students what they want to know, and what they need to know. and trust our students — your children and mine — to know exactly how to apply what they’ve learned in order to make better lives for us all.
