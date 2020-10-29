We often hear that “all politics is local,” and this statement is still true today. I would add the importance of state politics as well.
While we often focus on the presidential election every four years, this year, state and local elections are just as important, if not more. You might not think that when you consider the amount of money spent on the national elections, but it’s true. While state and local politics may not be as flashy as national politics, I believe state and local elections are just as crucial. The decisions that are made by state legislators, county commissions, and sheriffs have real consequences for our day-to-day lives. You may already know who you are supporting for president and vice president, United States Senate, and the United States House of Representatives. You may be less sure of how to vote in the down-ballot races.
In Oklahoma, we have two state questions to consider. State questions are a form of direct democracy that allows the voters to weigh in on a variety of political questions.
State Question 805 wants to add Article II-A to the Oklahoma Constitution. While this new article does not apply to persons who have ever been convicted of a violent felony, it would prohibit the use of a former felony conviction to increase the statutorily allowable base range of punishment for a person subsequently convicted of a felony. That is, it asks voters to consider the way the state sentences nonviolent offenders here in Oklahoma.
State Question 814 seeks to amend Article 10, Section 40 of the Oklahoma Constitution (Section 40) and asks voters to consider how the state allocates directs proceeds from the state’s settlements with or judgments against tobacco companies.” You can learn more about these two state questions here.
Statewide, there are eight judges on the retention ballot. These retention ballots allow voters to approve judicial appointments that were made by the governor. If the voters believe that the judge has followed the law, they should vote “yes” on retaining that judge. If not, voters should vote “no.” In this case, new judges will be vetted by the Judicial Nominating Committee and appointed by the governor.
In Cleveland County, there are important races for sheriff and for county commissioner (the elections for county court clerk and county clerk were already decided earlier this year).
Current Cleveland County Sheriff Blake Green did not see re-election. Many residents know that the county has a sheriff, but many might not know what they do day to day. Sheriffs serve many roles in the community and in parts of the county, they are the sole law enforcement office. Beyond that, research shows that sheriffs can be active policymakers.
There is also a race for the county commissioner seat in District 2. The county commissioners determine how the county spends your tax dollars. They also coordinate with the cities in the county to better serve residents. You can learn more about our current county commissioners here and see how they work in relation to other county offices here.
Additionally, in some parts of Norman, there are elections for state Senate and House seats. In Senate District 15, Alex Scott faces incumbent Rob Standridge. In House District 45, incumbent Merleyn Bell faces Phillip Hillian, and in House District 46, incumbent Jacob Rosecrants faces Nancy Sangirardi. In these races, I always encourage voters to research each candidate by going to their webpages and seeing where each candidate stands on the issues.
As you prepare to vote in 2020, it is important to research the down-ballot races and find candidates that you think will represent you well.
Beyond voting, there are several ways you can engage with your local government. City Council, County Commission, and school board meetings are open to the public (even online) and there is usually a public comment section. Further, there are boards and commissions at the city and county level that are often seeking residents to serve on them. Finally, there are City Council elections on the horizon for Wards 1,3, 5, and 7 in February 2021.
Benjamin is an associate professor at OU’s Clara Luper Department of African & African American Studies.
