Electing a mayor remains an important decision for any city’s future. But this year’s mayoral election in Norman turns out to be crucial for the future of the entire state.
Five people have announced their candidacy for the position of mayor, but ideological battlelines paint a picture of two main choices: incumbent Mayor Breea Clark or Unite Norman-endorsed candidate Nicole Kish.
On the one hand, Norman could continue in the direction Clark has set as one of the only Oklahoma cities to enact COVID-19 precautions during a pandemic, despite being surrounded by a red sea of political denial. Voters could express their values by re-electing someone who has defended the rights of the LGBTQ community and raised her voice in support of Black and brown residents, ignoring the potential cost to her political career.
On the other hand, Norman could go in a different direction by electing Nicole Kish, an optometrist who clearly can’t see past her own devotion to twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump. Kish’s attendance at the Jan 6., 2021 Stop the Steal Rally in D.C. indicates her distrust of the democratic process at best, and her vehement support for demagoguery at worst.
Merriam-Webster defines demagogue as “a leader who makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain power.”
Electing Kish to serve as mayor of Norman risks enabling the same kind of destructive leadership that nearly crippled our democracy.
Ultimately, voters in Norman wield an extraordinary power this year, because the outcome of your mayoral election will reverberate across the state.
Proving the severe significance of the race, Governor Kevin Stitt made an unprecedented move for his administration: he endorsed a candidate for Norman’s mayor.
Despite clearly condemning the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Stitt has chosen to endorse Kish, whose attendance at the D.C. rally is troubling enough, even if she didn’t participate in the insurrection.
Yet, Stitt’s decision to interfere in a non-partisan election becomes more understandable when one glances at the differences between Clark and Kish.
Clark believes in taking bold leadership to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Kish doesn’t. Clark believes that saving lives and improving residents’ trust in police means diverting funds and looking into alternative responses to some calls. Kish doesn’t.
Perhaps most importantly, Clark believes Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. It’s unclear where Kish stands on that issue.
But one thing is clear: under Mayor Clark’s leadership, Norman has taken bold stances on policy, despite the vengeful legislature thwarting those stances any chance it gets. The nation looks at Norman as a progressive island in a sea of red theocracy. But it’s more than that.
Norman represents an ideological battleground over the future direction of the state. With this in mind, it makes sense that Gov. Stitt would endorse someone more in line with traditional, conservative views, even if those views happen to be slightly further to the right than his own.
Crucially, as a college student and community organizer, I’ve witnessed Mayor Clark support and fight for marginalized communities, even at a cost to her political future. When faced with opposition, Clark works to build understanding and coalitions.
Meanwhile, Kish has demonstrated that, when faced with opposition, she lashes out. After members of the community posted photos depicting her attendance at the Stop the Steal Rally, Kish didn’t choose to engage in a conversation. She chose to sue them for damages because the truth of her own actions began to affect her business.
Ultimately, Norman’s mayoral election isn’t about right or wrong. It’s not about good vs. evil, despite what friends on the right and left might believe.
Instead, Norman’s mayoral election is about the future of our democracy. You may not agree with every one of Mayor Clark’s decisions. But electing her is not an endorsement of her personal politics. It’s a statement certifying that democracy is more important than demagoguery.