It was high drama when Gov. David Hall faced off —20 feet away — from convicts at the state prison in McAlester in summer 1973 and negotiated an end to a deadly prison riot, with convicts holding 23 hostages.
At 2:35 p.m. July 27, 1973, a convict grabbed a microphone at a guard’s station and yelled, “This is a revolution. In the name of Allah, join us.”
Using knives and meat cleavers, convicts took control of the penitentiary — popularly known as “Big Mac” — and in the ensuing riot, three inmates were killed, 22 prisoners were taken, including a deputy warden, and fires were set, burning down much of the prison.
Estimates of the damage were set at $22 million in 1973 prices.
The convict riot leaders claimed that they needed better meals and less-crowded cells.
The prison had been built early in state history by the convicts themselves — under strict supervision, of course — and was intended to house 1,100 inmates. By 1971, “Big Mac” housed 2,300.
Hall already had recognized the problem of over-crowding and had intended to reduce the numbers at the prison, largely by building a new minimum-security prison.
Hall called out the Oklahoma National Guard, and about a thousand guardsmen converged on the prison.
He also made the decision to go personally to the prison, with the hope of ending the crisis without further loss of life or violence.
As he entered the prison, a National Guard captain and state legislator David Boren saluted him.
Although many state leaders disagreed with his directly negotiating with convicts, the situation was soon resolved peacefully and order was restored.
The next year, controversial federal judge Luther Bohanon heard a case brought by an inmate and agreed with him that double-celling was unconstitutional.
Ironically, Hall would be defeated for re-election the next year by the National Guard captain who saluted him that day, David Boren, in the Democratic primary.
Hall only received 27 percent of the vote against Boren and U.S. Rep. Clem Rogers McSpadden, a relative of Will Rogers.
Boren would then beat State Sen. Jim Inhofe, the Republican candidate, in the general election.
Hall’s political demise was mostly a result of accusations that he was involved in extortion and bribery in state contracts.
In fact, a few days after his term ended in January 1975, a federal grand jury indicted Hall, leading to a subsequent conviction that sent the former governor to a federal prison in Arizona.
Considering his administrative experience, Hall was put in charge of the prison laundry room.
He later started a business in California and never took up residence again in Oklahoma.
Regardless of what one thinks of his conviction and his performance as governor, otherwise, Hall certainly showed tremendous courage to stand less than 10 yards away from convicts who had already demonstrated that they could be violent to get their demands met.
