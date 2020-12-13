The bucket trucks were gathered on Main Street last Friday morning, with workers hanging lights and decorations in anticipation of this weekend’s big reveal, courtesy of Netflix.
Christmas trees were hauled in and sandbagged for protection against the wicked winds that sometimes sweep downtown in December. A display of lights will help illuminate a historic block that once was home to a good many Norman merchants.
It’s not the first set of holiday lights on east Main. Longtime Norman resident Nancy McCall reminded me of the lights on the archway entering Central State Hospital and a live nativity scene underneath.
The first two blocks of East Main Street were home to many a holiday shopping spree.
There were a few cafes and some professional offices, but the stores in the 100 and 200 block were full of merchandise, mostly now just memories for a few of us.The 300 block was often off-limits to kids because of a few pool halls and beer bars.
In the 200 block, who could forget C.R. Anthony’s and its escalator and pneumatic tubes that took a customer’s cash somewhere in the building and sent change and a receipt back moments later?
The 200 block also was where we got our haircuts at Midway and donuts at Velma’s Bakery.
• • •
At the original TG&Y store on the corner, hard candy was sold by the pound and BBs by the round box, perfect for the pockets in the jeans sold a block away at Wacker’s, around the corner on Crawford.
Kids got outfitted at Wacker’s while their parents were clothed at McCall’s, Hale’s, Bonney’s, Hoover, Low’s and Franklin’s. Dale’s, across from the Sooner, had lots of gifts and Goodno’s could fix any watch or clock. Furniture was king, too, with Mister Robert, Ewing-Saunders, Brinkley and a few others.
Otasco could fix nearly any vehicle. Motorcycles, too. They turned their fans on bicycle streamers and one could dream you were nearly flying on that Sting Ray.
The banks often had warm punch and candy in their lobbies, and kids could pretend to be customers just to sneak a few rolls of Lifesavers.
• • •
The first two blocks of West Main were just as intriguing as their eastern neighbors. The bus station brought a steady stream of visitors to Norman. Denco’s served blue plate specials day and night.
For a kid, Holtzschue Hardware had the most interesting products in the city. They sold tools, paint, garden tools, hobby supplies, vacuum cleaners and keys.
More furniture stores were located in the 200 block, with Landsaw Furniture anchoring a corner and a few used furniture shops nearby. Marek’s competed with Miller’s on Crawford for the bicycle trade. The Westside Tap Room seemed to have a good clientele.
• • •
Downtown began changing when Sooner Fashion Mall took shape in the mid 1970s. Sears opened first, then the cavernous mall opened and drew visitors who could park in one spot and hit multiple stores.
After a while, no one minded driving that far out west. Retail shopping patterns changed, and old-line downtown retailers lost customers.
While Norman’s downtown retail scene has changed and there are a few vacant storefronts, it’s nothing like the loss of businesses in smaller cities.
Take a drive on U.S. 77 or Route 66 through non, county-seat communities. Missing are the usual clothing, appliance and furniture stores.
There might be a bank, a pawn shop, bar and funeral home. The only bright spot seems to be a marijuana dispensary on nearly every block.
