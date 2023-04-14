It’s well known by those familiar with both wild and domesticated beasts that music has a discernible impact on their behavior as it may with humans. Sound can be soothing or irritating based on volume, timbre or tone. Norman animal physician Joe Carter DVM, is a music lover who advocates for making this town more live music friendly both for musicians and listeners. If our four legged friends receive some good vibes too, so much the better.
“There’s lots of studies about animal behavior and how music can be soothing,” Carter said. “We have a dog kennel at our office on Lindsey and McGee Street. You want soft music for them. Certain dogs will howl to rock n roll music just like they do to sirens. If you hit the right pitch, especially those hound breeds like beagles and basset hounds will howl. Horses will also respond and there’s the iconic Hollywood image of the cowboys out there singing to the cattle.”
In addition to the aforementioned in-town clinic, Carter also owns and operates Oklahoma Equine Hospital and Oklahoma Equine Reproductive Center in nearby Washington. He has served as Norman Ward 2 city council member. Carter was raised near Norman with a love for both the music of these parts and the animals.
“I grew up in the Ten Mile Flats around 104th and Western which was all rural then,” Carter said. “Our pastures were where Brink Junior High is now, which is basically Moore. It was the 1970s and I was definitely a fan of rock n roll.”
Carter didn’t have a huge record album collection or attend many concerts but he did listen to Led Zeppelin, The Eagles and The Doors on KRXO-FM.
“The first concert I ever went to was at Lloyd Noble Center and I think it was Bad Company,” Carter said. “It was in my freshman year of college. I’ll never forget it and I’d never seen anything like it. Lots of fun. I also saw Steve Martin there, back when he was doing his King Tut routine.”
That gave him a taste for live music concerts that has never abated. His preference runs more to the Americana genre of music now but going to shows is still enjoyable for Carter and his wife of 44 years Terri. Concerts at the University of Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center were frequent in years past. It begs the question why they are not now.
“I’ve felt the live music opportunities here have been a little less than what I thought they would have been and what they used to be,” Carter said. “It seems like there’s no reason that Lloyd Noble wouldn’t be used more for that.”
Past concerts in OU’s basketball arena that immediately come to mind include Hanson, Kid Rock, George Thorogood, Buckcherry and Ani DiFranco. Recently zip.
“We went to see the Rolling Stones at Owen Field in 1997 and I thought later, why aren’t there more concerts at the stadium,” Carter said. “That was as fun as it gets.”
The answer to how that particularly prestigious booking of the greatest rock n roll band in the world playing Norman is simple, it was the influence of OU President David L. Boren that made it happen. It should be noted that Chance the Rapper is scheduled to perform at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial stadium April 29 which is massive.
As a life-long resident, Carter has seen Norman’s music scene change over the past 45 years he’s been following it.
“There’s not the number of big concerts as when I was younger,” he said. “The Deli on Campus Corner has been a live music institution forever. Over the years there were different venues around that always had live music. I find it difficult to find live music more now. Especially in venues that my wife will enjoy. We’ve had trouble as we got older going to places that allowed smoking. Now that’s not a thing as much.”
For a time Campus Corner had another venue called Red Dirt Café (Pepe Delgado’s current location) that hosted premier Americana artists such as Billy Joe Shaver and Lowell George’s (Little Feat) daughter Inara George’s duo Merrick.
“We saw Pat Green there early in his career,” Carter said.
During his time serving on city council Carter saw difficulty with music venues obtaining proper zoning.
“Look what Toby Keith went through at Hollywood Corners,” he said. “That place is in the middle of nowhere and maybe a half dozen people thought the noise would be terrible. I think it was a 5-4 council vote to allow him to operate. We should just be thankful that Toby Keith is doing something in Norman. It’s a venue that hosts different genres, not just country and western. So many of these Americana artists are from this area. I hope Bob Thompson at the Midway Deli is successful being able to stage live music. Our city processes are not favorable to live music.”
Carter is a mega fan of Americana outfit Turnpike Troubadours that originated in Tahlequah and played joints like the Deli back in the day. Now the sextet draws crowds approaching 75,000 at a recent sold-out Houston Rodeo gig.
“I met them through a Blanchard horse trainer’s daughter named Carter Crawford who was selling merch for the Turnpike Troubadours,” Carter said. “We saw them first at the Arbuckle Ballroom in Davis.”
Carter estimates he’s seen the band a dozen times. He’d like their next show to be here in Norman. Lloyd Noble Center would be a perfect venue.
