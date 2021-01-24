The trackhoe knocking down Sooner Legends hotel this past week brought to mind other Norman landmark hotels that are long gone.
Sooner Legends was built as a Ramada Inn and was a gateway hotel into the university city on Lindsey Street, much like the Holiday Inn and Howard Johnson’s were at Main Street and I-35 and the Sheraton at Robinson Street and the interstate. The interstate was completed through Norman in 1959 and hotel construction followed. Sadly, all of those are gone or “down flagged” from their original franchise.
One of the town’s first hotels, the Grand Central hotel, was constructed in 1889 and razed in 1932 to make way for a downtown church. Besides providing lodging for settlers, the building served as an opera house, a hospital and a public warming and sleeping space for the homeless.
It wasn’t the first Norman hotel. That distinction belonged to two tents set up by railroad man J.L. Hefley on the north side of East Main Street a few weeks after the land run of April 22, 1889. Historian John Womack, in his book, “Norman, An Early History,” writes that the tents were temporary as Hefley built “Hotel Norman” on the south side of Symmes Street, just east of the railroad tracks.
• • •
Besides Hefley’s tents, the Planters Hotel downtown had the distinction of being Norman’s first. Womack reports the Planters had 14 rooms, a dining room, kitchen and lobby. Upstairs, it had a dorm style room that could accommodate 22 men, with no bathing facilities. A weekly trip to the Canadian River for bathing was required.
The St. James Hotel was the next one constructed downtown. It also served as an office for a traveling dentist in 1889 and 1890.
Those older structures faded away as two modern hotels took shape. One, the Lockett Hotel building, still stands as an office building in the 300 block of West Main Street. The other, long gone, was the Norman Courts 85-room tourist hotel at Porter Avenue and Robinson Street.
• • •
When it opened to highway travelers in the fall of 1939, the $125,000 Norman Courts consisted of 23 separate, air-conditioned art-deco buildings. Brochures boasted of Venetian blinds, modern furniture, carpeting, tiled baths and comfortable chairs.
Every room had a telephone, maid service, bell boys and room service. Courts Grill, a popular Norman restaurant, was across the street on the west side of Porter Avenue.
Norman Courts opened before the U.S. entered World War II and the automobile was still king. A tourist court made sense on Porter (Highway 77) as thousands of travelers made their way down the state’s main north-south route which was also home to automobile dealerships.
Norman Courts was lead by former Mayor T. Jack Foster. The investment group included Morris Allder, John E. Luttrell and Bruce Wiley. The property was slowly torn down to make way for a medical office building and later a Braum’s.
• • •
William Lloyd Lockett was on his way to a career in the military but came home to a career as a Norman builder. He had the idea to build a grand hotel on Main Street and University Boulevard.
That he did in 1953. It opened in time to host the social event of the year: The wedding of Miss Jerrilyn Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Graham B. Johnson, to James Agar, brother of movie actor John Agar who was the former husband of Shirley Temple.
Lockett fell while inspecting construction on the structure and broke his back, recalls his son, Bill Lockett. The hotel had a full restaurant, coffee shop, ballroom and meeting spaces for civic clubs. Most Norman celebrations of any size were held there or in the Oklahoma Memorial Union ballroom.
He recalls his dad feeding him and his fellow Norman High School football teammates before and sometimes after practice. “We had a really good restaurant,” he recalls. “You could get a hamburger and fries for 60 cents.”
Lockett has a hotel menu signed by basketball great Wilt Chamberlain and memorabilia from when professional football teams played exhibitions in Norman and the athletes stayed at the hotel.
• • •
Bill’s sister, Linda Lockett, spent many years working at the hotel her father managed. She recalls serving ice cream to Ella Fitzgerald after her concerts at the university. Former President Harry Truman stayed there and had breakfast and coffee with the locals.
“We had a lot of wonderful people stay there,” she said. “Bud Wilkinson was a big draw for the civic clubs which met there. I got to pour coffee for Bud Wilkinson.”
Before the hotel officially opened, friends called and wanted to stay there on OU football weekends.
“We weren’t open and didn’t even have any employees yet but Daddy let them come on down,” she recalled. “People brought their own sheets, made their beds and went into the kitchen and cooked their own food. They had a great time.”
