As the world changed suddenly last March, so did many Oklahomans’ work situations.
Our reporters were no exception. Here, our news staff reflects on what it was like to shift the way they worked and covered our city as the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Mindy Ragan Wood, City of Norman reporterSome of the biggest challenges I faced working from home included adjusting to virtual city council meetings and the absence of a quiet workspace at home. It was difficult to hear councilors at times due to glitches, volume of the recording, interruptions, and other technical challenges. There was a constant challenge to gather news remotely whereas before news was gathered by attendance or being at a location to witness news.
There was also the fear of losing our jobs as a local business which suffered financially alongside many others. Working from home was not all bad. Because I experienced worsening back pain seated at my kitchen table, I learned to implement movement and exercise during my day which would have been impossible in the newsroom. I was forced to be more innovative, to reorganize my routine and reimagine news gathering. It is with gratitude that I can look upon all these challenges as moments which contributed to my personal and professional growth.
Jesse Crittenden, City of Moore reporter
The shift to working from home last year impacted nearly every industry, and it really impacted me as a journalist. One of my favorite aspects of journalism is facilitating connections with my community — an aspect that has been incredibly difficult throughout the pandemic. Instead of going to cover events, or meet local residents for face-to-face interviews, everything has shifted to phone calls, emails and zoom meetings. While I’m grateful that these mediums allow us to continue to do our jobs, it’s hard not to feel a distance at times between myself and the community I cover.
It was a difficult adjustment for us once we realized that nearly all of our stories were going to be impacted by COVID. Every area in Norman has been impacted by COVID, especially local government, education and health care. The pandemic has forced all of us at the Transcript to adjust how we would normally write our stories. We have since established a rhythm, but the first few weeks of the pandemic really impacted almost everything we wrote for the paper and all of the conversations we had with local residents.
I am grateful to Norman residents for remaining patient with us through these difficult times. We have continued to produce local news thanks to increased efforts from the community to keep us involved.
Emma Keith, education and COVID-19 reporterThe first days of the pandemic were stressful as I shifted from coming into the newsroom daily and going out on assignments to working fully from home and speaking with sources solely by phone or Zoom. But as I adjusted, I actually came to feel that I was able to reach a deeper level of community engagement during the pandemic than I had before.
In those early weeks, I remember that teachers and leaders at community nonprofits especially were so willing to bring me into their needs and their struggles. The confusion and constant change of last March and April brought me closer to much of the community I cover as, without live events or meetings to cover, much of my access to official sources faded and my access to Norman residents eager to share their stories grew. My workload and pace never slowed down when I shifted to a home office, but I did feel I was better able to meet and discern community needs in a space where I wasn’t worried about my own health. And in the end, I was able to channel my own questions and pandemic anxieties into story ideas or answered questions for readers, a service that helped me feel useful in an overwhelming time.
I feel immensely privileged and grateful to have been able to stay safe while building deeper sourcing during the pandemic.
Reese Gorman, Norman politics reporterI came into the journalism industry during COVID-19 and it was tough. When I started as an intern back in May, my vision of a newsroom was this bustling place like I had seen in “Spotlight” or “All the President’s Men.” That wasn’t what the newsroom during a pandemic was like. My first day was weird and shattered my expectation for a newsroom. I walked in and only Jesse Crittenden and Emma Keith were in the newsroom. I didn’t shake their hands nor did I get close to them. We just said “hi” from a distance.
This pandemic hasn’t really changed how I report and go about my craft — rather it has molded how I report. As I knew nothing about being a journalist prior to the pandemic, I welcome the challenges brought on by this pandemic. The work of a journalist has become all the more important. People rely on us to inform them of the status of the pandemic, the severity of it, where to get a COVID vaccine and at the same time continue to hold the government officials accountable. Our original job of holding power accountable didn’t go away, it just had another layer thrown on top of it.
Despite the fact that I can’t wait to go back to normal, I appreciate the challenges and experiences I have had during this pandemic. I believe everything I have gone through has made me grow as a journalist in ways that I otherwise wouldn’t have.
Jamie Berry, courts and crime reporter
Working during the pandemic was unique for me because I was already mostly working from home prior to COVID-19 cases arriving in Oklahoma, due to being on extended medical leave to care for my now late husband. I had already gotten used to phone interviews at that time and writing articles from home.
What did change, however, was the ability to design the pages that customers see every day in The Transcript remotely from home. Also, after some time, we reduced the paper from seven printed days to five, with two papers becoming only online.
Around March, I was hoping to be able to go into the office more and finally connect more with my coworkers, several of whom started after I went on extended leave. While I was on medical leave, the newsroom experienced several employee departures, which made me the senior-most news reporter at The Transcript, and I had only switched to that position from the design desk in March 2019.
Instead, we all became isolated and stuck almost entirely at home, and it was weird. Additionally, mask policies and social distancing measures created additional barriers. I am not sure what the new normal will be after the pandemic subsides, but I hope it will allow for more socialization and less fear overall in covering large-scale, public events.
Jeff Elkins, business and living reporter
In early May, I began to wonder if I even had an internship to go to. When I arrived in the newsroom later that month, it was eerily quiet. While my first story that week was not related to COVID-19, virtually every story after that was either directly about the virus, or affected by it.
While I covered a few stories about COVID-19 towards the end of my time working for my college newspaper, they were more about preventative measures. As I started to cover business stories for the Transcript, the effects became more pronounced. The hopes and financial investments of business owners in Norman were on the line and few were exempt from the hardship brought on by the restrictions and guidelines of state and local leaders looking to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Since the summer, I have talked with many Normanites young and old who spent some of their time helping others in the community, when they would have been safer and more comfortable in their home. I feel fortunate to have been able to share so many stories of this resilient city.
