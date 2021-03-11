Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 66F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.