My first full-time newspaper job was on the copy desk of the old Oklahoma City Times. It was a lively afternoon newspaper and a sister to the morning Daily Oklahoman.
Most of the copy editors were seasoned professionals who had done their time on the night desk.
The copy chief was Bill Inglish, a grizzled veteran who also served as the official statistician of the Masters golf tournament each year.
Whenever someone would bring up the name of an entertainment or political celebrity, Bill would opine in the voice of a sportscaster: “What a year he’s had.”
• • •
I thought of that familiar expression the other morning as OU Athletic Director Joe Castligione spoke to a business breakfast club at The Trails. He recounted the multitude of challenges OU Athletics has faced just since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Castiglione just started his 25th year at OU, where his teams have won 22 national championships.
He spoke about COVID, the transfer portal, Name Image Likeness protocol, coaching changes and the upcoming move to the Southeast Conference.
Castligione was accompanying athletes at the 2020 Big 12 basketball tournament in early March 2020 when they were told their seasons were over and sent home to finish classes online. Many went home to family members losing jobs amidst rising COVID cases.
• • •
Then, he was faced with replacing men’s and women’s basketball coaches. Telephone and Zoom interviews weren’t enough for Castliglione in the hiring of Porter Moser and Jenny Baranczyk to replace Lon Kruger and Sherri Coale.
“I wanted to go and meet with them in person,” he said of the new hires.
Later, he had to replace football coach Lincoln Riley with former OU assistant Brent Venables.
All of this came as OU was tilting toward a divorce from the Big 12 and a new marriage with the SEC.
• • •
That new union will bring big changes to OU and Norman. He said the city and the entire metro area needs to step up its game to host the myriad of fans who travel with SEC teams.
Norman Mayor-elect Larry Heikkila was in the audience and nodded in agreement. Facility upgrades will be needed, too.
Castiglione said the conference change is not unlike the decision he faced while at the University of Missouri when the Big 8 was dissolved and the Big 12 was formed.
The decision to leave the Big 12 was not made lightly, he said, adding it will be hard to sever longtime ties with Oklahoma State University’s athletic program.