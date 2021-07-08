In my years in the military, and in civilian life, I've had occasion to celebrate Independence Day in a number of different venues.
I've been to Mount Rushmore, and celebrated the Fourth in the wilderness majesty of Glacier Park. I've heard the Boston Pops play "Stars and Stripes Forever" in concert, and the National Symphony play on the Capitol grounds ("The 1812 Overture" with chimes and howitzers). I've enjoyed the National Capitol fireworks display in person (more than once).
This past Independence Day, I was privileged to witness a very modest celebration in my neighborhood. It's become a tradition — we have a parade.
The professionals at Norman Fire Department's Station Seven brought a "Big Red Truck," and allowed neighborhood kids to "touch and feel." Norman Fire then led a parade through the neighborhood, followed by those kids on the bikes and pulling wagons — all decorated in red, white and blue.
A drumline from Oklahoma City brought up the rear, providing cadence for the marchers. After the parade, the kids got to try out their percussive skills on the drums, while parents enjoyed refreshments and each other's company.
I found myself choking back some emotion — this modest celebration was every bit as moving as any Fourth I've celebrated anywhere.
On the Fifth of July, a friend sent me a link to a speech given by Frederick Douglass on July 5, 1852.
Douglass had been asked to speak to the Rochester (New York) Ladies Anti-Slavery Society on Independence Day. He refused to speak on that day, but accepted their invitation to speak the next day, subject: "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?"
The draft that I read online was quite lengthy — some 20 pages — and pulled no punches in the condemnation of his contemporary society in supporting that vile institution. Douglass named names, and did not spare any element of society, churches included, for their ambivalence.
But he finds hope, in spite of this. His concluding paragraphs include the following words: "... interpreted as it ought to be interpreted, the Constitution is a GLORIOUS LIBERTY DOCUMENT (emphasis in the draft). Read its preamble, consider its purposes."
He goes on to talk about the Constitution as "plain, common sense rules ... (allowing individuals the right to interpret its contents). Without this right the liberty of an American citizen would be as insecure at that of a Frenchman (his words)."
Going on: "While drawing encouragement from the Declaration of Independence, the great principles it contains, and the genius of American Institutions, my spirit is also cheered by the obvious tendencies of the age ... The fiat of the Almighty, 'Let There Be Light,' has not yet spent its force. No abuse, no outage whether in taste, sport or avarice, can now hide itself from the all-pervading light."
The innocence of our neighborhood kids and the profound reflections of Frederick Douglass made this recent celebration one of the most meaningful of my life.
Please forgive me if I offend some, but "God Bless America!"
Bill Scanlon
Norman
