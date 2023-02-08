Editor, The Transcript:
On Feb. 14, Norman voters have a chance to do more than vote on a bond issue in support of schools – they have a chance to seize a unique opportunity that will make Norman the world leader in comprehensive aviation education and training while developing work force pathways aligned with our state’s second largest and fastest growing sector — aerospace.
The Oklahoma Aviation Academy (OAA) will educate and train hundreds of students each year, preparing them to embark on a variety of pathways towards a diverse range of fields within the aerospace sector. Taking the best elements of other STEM high schools around the country with an emphasis on aviation, the OAA offers something different – alignment with a comprehensive research university, OU, and vocational experiences offered through Moore Norman Technology Center. Students will be concurrently enrolled, fast-tracking them on their education and career journeys, and providing uplift to Norman along the way.
For this to occur and the partnership to come together, Norman needs to vote “yes” on Feb. 14. The University of Oklahoma is making land available at Max Westheimer Airport. Moore Norman Technology Center is committed to building out and equipping the laboratories. And the state of Oklahoma approved $20,000,000 in matching funds out of its federal ARPA allocation to help insure this academy is state of the art and developed as a model for the rest of the state to follow. In all, our community’s investment will be more than doubled, and the opportunities for our aspiring pilots, engineers, technicians, supply chain managers, mechanics, air traffic controllers, meteorologists and scientists will be exponential!
We all know of the deep aviation heritage our state owns — Wiley Post, Gordon Cooper, Tom Stafford, Shannon Lucid and so many more Oklahoman’s defied gravity and proved the impossible was possible. Some still remember the rich legacy of Norman with respect its role in training Naval Aviators during World War II. We’ve seen the photos, and the old buildings of that era still stand. Norman has a chance to build a new legacy on a proud tradition of hard work, a pioneering spirit, hope, and opportunity. Chances like this rare, and the stars have aligned, because this is the perfect place to operate this kind of program. In the OAA’s first year, over 100 students have taken command of their futures and begun the journey. It’s up to us to help them finish, and provide the resources for others to follow in their footsteps. Let’s work together and make this dream a reality. Vote “Yes” for Norman Public Schools.
RICK NAGEL
Managing Partner, Acorn Growth Companies
Regent, University of Oklahoma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.