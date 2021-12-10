Dear editor,
Congratulations to our Norman Public Schools leadership for establishing the NPS Aerospace Academy for high school students.
Aerospace studies is not just about being a pilot. In fact, a pilot is only a small part of an aerospace career. Aerospace is a career field that includes every element of STEM. It opens the door for youth who may not be physically or financially able to become a pilot.
As technology continues to expand future career opportunities, the demand for pilots will become less a factor than those youth who are creative and driven by visions of being a part of an exciting career field. Basing a career on an expensive pilot’s license and staying current flying is not a sole entry into this field.
As an example, weather is a major factor in a safe, effective aerospace program. Advances in weather forecasting technology are essential. Have you ever been stranded or had your flight diverted due to weather? Have your packages shipped by air been lost or delayed?
Having enjoyed a rewarding career in the aerospace industry not based on being a pilot — though I learned to fly as a hobby — I can attest to the many opportunities for youth regardless of their physical or mental capacity.
Our Norman Public Schools system has taken a giant step forward in STEM education by establishing this academy.
Richard C. Hall
Norman