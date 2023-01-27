Affordable housing, not slum housing
Editor, The Transcript:
I’ve recently seen some people objecting to affordable housing being built on the land the city is procuring. First, let me remind people that the ARPA funds used to buy the property are earmarked for “Housing” and can’t be used for other purposes like roads, bridges or other infrastructure needs.
Affordable Housing is defined as housing that costs no more than 30% of an adjusted family income. Adjustments are made for number in the family and other extenuating circumstances like elderly allowance.
For information about affordable housing initiatives in Norman, check out normanha.org.
Tenants who utilized subsidized housing of any type must follow strict rules about sex offenders, drug convictions, rental history and property maintenance.
This developer will also qualify for Low Income Tax Credits a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit for affordable housing investments.
It was created under the Tax Reform Act of 1986 and gives incentives for the utilization of private equity in the development of affordable housing aimed at low-income Americans. This will pay toward the development of the property.
Over the last few years most of the apartment complexes and many homes in Norman have been snapped up by investors who want to simply charge higher rent. I know of several apartment complexes that are on their third owner in as many years.
I’ve worked with a charity here in Norman for 16 years. We help Normanites with rent and utilities. I can tell you from personal experience that the need for housing has skyrocketed among those on fixed income (retirees, disabled, etc.).
For example, I worked with two elderly ladies who make $1,250 per month between them. Their rent had been $450 per month.
A few months ago, the property they live on was sold. The new owner honored the lease, which ended last month.
Suddenly, their rent went up to $750 per month. Out of the remaining $500 per month, they must pay electric, water, gas and car insurance, and have money left for food.
They are now forced to apply for Section 8 vouchers and be on the waiting list. I pray they don’t end up homeless.
There are many people who have qualified for Section 8 but can’t find a place to rent. The vast majority of apartments and rental property won’t even take a Section 8 voucher because of the bad history of a few renters.
They won’t rely on a background check or take the voucher for someone who is elderly or disabled. If someone with a voucher finds an opening, many of the landlords want as much as $1200 for a deposit.
I’m pretty sure that anyone qualifying for Section 8 doesn’t have that kind of spare cash. A few apartments work with their future tenants through a company that provides low-cost insurance in lieu of the deposit.
I think the City Council has begun a great plan that will reap benefits to current Norman residents in the future.
KELLY DEAVER
Norman
