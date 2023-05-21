Editor, The Transcript:
On May 23, the City Council will vote on a rezoning request by the Midway Deli. Many neighbors including me are hoping this will not pass. Most of us have lived in this quaint historic area for decades. Midway was originally a grocery store. Over the years we have watched it grow into a deli with delicious sandwiches and a charming environment.
Recently, Midway began hosting amplified outdoor concerts, and purchased additional land to do so on a regular basis. It is not appropriate to regularly have amplified outdoor concerts and large private events in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
Current zoning allows Midway to have up to seven concerts or outdoor events per year. Seven seems reasonable. Their rezoning request would allow Midway to grow into a private event center, holding private outdoor events and amplified outdoor concerts up to 365 days per year. Some on City Council have asked if there is any compromise. My short answer is “no.”
I ask readers to consider if you would want a large outdoor concert and event center in your backyard. The owner is planning to recruit and host private parties and large events … not just quiet little concerts that anyone can come to.
He is booking outdoor weddings, receptions, and is seeking outdoor private parties of all kinds to be held on any night of the week for unrestricted numbers. While actual crowd numbers cannot be easily measured nor controlled, he has mentioned 100-150 people as appropriate for the space.
A big issue so far has been the amplified music. These have not been “unplugged” music events and, despite repeated attempts by some of the neighbors to work with the owner of the Midway, he has been unwilling to implement any of our sound mitigation suggestions. We do not have the opportunity to turn it down or to leave as event guests do.
A recent article in The Norman Transcript about mixed-use facilities in Norman quoted one of the Planning Commission members. He specifically mentioned that “having a deli in a neighborhood” was an example of something that enhanced the living experience and is appropriate mixed use. I don't disagree with that. However, turning a deli into a large outdoor concert and private party event center is not the same as a deli.
My husband and I moved here from Chicago 20+ years ago. We lived near Wrigley Field, with plenty of mixed use buildings. I knew when I moved in that I’d be sharing space with large numbers of Cubs fans. When we moved into this neighborhood in Norman, we knew we were moving in next to a grocery store, which has grown into a deli.
We did not purchase our properties assuming we were going to be living next to what has now grown into a larger deli with plans to become a regular outdoor concert and private party venue. That is not the “mixed use” residential neighborhood enhancement that anyone with common sense would approve.
Dana Anderson
Norman
