An open letter to Sen. James Lankford
Sen. Lankford,
Your decision to endorse a candidate in the upcoming Republican primary for County Commissioner is a great disappointment. In light of your public endorsement and failure to return my call, I will question your decision publicly as well.
It is well known in campaigns that candidates will only present themselves in the best of light, distorting and stretching the truth as necessary to accomplish this.
However, when a U.S. senator wades in to endorse the transparency and ethics of a candidate, they must be willing to defend those words.
So I ask you, as I’ve asked in messages left, to explain how Commissioner Harold Haralson has brought transparency to Cleveland County politics.
I completely missed that during my tenure as Cleveland County treasurer — quite the contrary.
For and if you can provide one legitimate example of his work which brought transparency to county government, I can provide dozens whereby he squelched it.
And those instances pale in comparison of his decision and vote to eliminate the County Budget Board.
The board had been in existence since the commissioners scandal during the 1980s.
Through it, the county budget had been balanced every year, and more importantly, all things of fiscal importance were discussed openly, with every County elected official having input.
This was the great tragedy to befall Cleveland County government.
Now, decisions to spend millions of taxpayer dollars are being made behind closed doors, with little or no input from the most senior elected officials, and even less from the general public.
I, sir, live in Cleveland County, as much of my family, many friends and countless constituents do. My property taxes are at stake. Do you live in this county?
Also, understand, it was not I alone who questioned Commissioner Haralson’s vote on eliminating the budget board.
Every single person who spoke at that fateful meeting, save one, spoke out against his vote. Those with political views from the far left, the far right and everywhere in between spoke against the vote. It was the beginning of the end to unified accountable government at the county level.
So please enlighten us all on what actions Commissioner Haralson has taken to create government transparency, or yet, make apology to every taxpaying citizen of Cleveland County for your misinformed decision in this matter.
Unlike you, I seldom endorse candidates for office. An endorsement is a stamp of approval that that the ethics and heart of a candidate is worthy. Only God knows the heart.
However, I offer something more to my chosen candidate, something you can’t give.
I will be voting for Rusty Grissom in the upcoming Republican primary. He has pledged to reinstate the Budget Board, the vital first step in accountability and transparency.
JIM REYNOLDS
Cleveland County treasurer