I recently purchased 5 quarts of oil to change the oil in my car. I couldn't help but notice that my favorite brand of oil had increased in price by $1.80 per quart. Not too surprising, since gasoline at the pump is now nudging toward $5 a gallon.
What is causing this historic rise in petroleum prices? The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused the original oil shortage — did Russia invade a second country?
Did the Exxon-Valdez have another spill? Was there another offshore well blowout in the Gulf, or another refinery fire in Houston? We all know the answer is NO.
In the first quarter of 2022, the following oil giants recorded huge/record profits: Shell Oil, $9.1 billion; BP, $6.2 billion, highest in over a decade; Exxon, $5.48 billion, double over last year; Chevron, $6.26 billion, over four times last year's profits; Sinpec (Chinese), $3.45 billion, a 25% increase; and Phillips, $582 million.
The average price of a barrel of oil in the first quarter was $102.23 for Brent Crude. In years past, we have seen the price of a barrel of oil go to $147.02 — in July of 2008 — but we did not see gasoline hit $5/gallon in Oklahoma. I say the oil companies are raising prices because they can.
Another insidious reason for the price hikes, in my opinion, is to cause inflation. Everything we buy or use is moved by air, truck or train, all of which run on petroleum. Oil prices rise, causing all consumer goods and services to rise too.
The high inflation causes fears of a recession, which gives cover to Republicans to campaign on this issue instead of having to face and deal with the far too many deadly mass murders across our country. We all know about Columbine, Buffalo, El Paso, Sandy Hook, Uvalde, Parkland, Los Vegas, Tulsa, Taft and too many more.
But what do Republicans offer to do about all those dead bodies? Nothing — instead of offering any reasonable solutions to our gun problems, they want to focus on high gas prices. Republicans like to say that Biden caused the problem because he stopped drilling in the National Parks and other sensitive areas.
President Biden revealed on the Jimmy Kimmel show recently that there are 9,000 drilling permits currently unused by the oil and gas industry. They want to make President Biden look bad so they can win back majorities in the House and Senate, where they will immediately kill any anti-gun legislation.
Additionally, with a majority, Republicans would also end the Jan. 6 Committee looking into the attempted coup by losing former President Trump. Another reason to talk about high gas prices instead of an attempt to end our democracy in America.
I don't like paying the high price of gasoline either, but I will to help keep Ukraine free, to hopefully find a reasonable solution to end the mass murders across our country and to make sure that truth and justice prevail regarding all the crimes committed in the attempt to keep a losing president in office after he lost a free and fair election by over seven million votes.
WALLACE COLLINS
Norman