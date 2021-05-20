Dear Norman Transcript,
My name is Eric and I am an undergraduate social work student attending the University of Oklahoma.
I am writing to you to advocate for a bill that can positively affect citizens in Oklahoma and nationwide. This bill is Senate Bill 979, which is advocating for capping co-payments of insulin for diabetics. This is an act relating to health insurance.
The bill states, “[this act] relates to treatment of diabetes; requiring health insurers to cap co payments for insulin and supplies at certain cost; authorizing insurers to reduce co payments beyond cap; requiring Insurance Commissioner to enforce cap on co payments”. SB 979 caps the cost of medication for a 30-day supply at $25 and FDA-approved equipment at $100.
Oklahoma is the ninth-ranked state affected by diabetes in the nation, with over 400,000 Oklahomans that face type 1 and type 2 diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association and Diabetes Fact Sheet.
This issue stretches beyond Oklahoma, as the number of diabetics continually rises in the United States and the price of insulin, which continues to rise, does not help this population of people.
This bill has passed in select states such as West Virginia and Colorado. As of January 2021, Sen. Carri Hicks has filed seven bills in support of this senate bill and lowering cost of insulin.
You hold great power to make a difference in what happens in your community. I urge that you research SB 979 and reflect that this bill gives broader access to life-saving medication.
Thank you for your time in this manner.
Eric Noreen
Norman
