Editor: The Transcript,
Thank you, Norman.
Thank you for voting to approve the Norman Public Schools Bond on Tuesday. Thank you for saying yes to providing our kids enhanced educational opportunities and safe, updated facilities. Thank you for saying yes to reminding our teachers that you are grateful for the work they do day in and day out. Thank you for saying yes to Norman.
Let’s be honest, things have been weird in our community over the last several years. We have watched as many have fought over just about everything and caused many opportunities for our town to fail.
This school bond vote was about so much more than money for our schools.
This vote was a symbol of hope for our community. We CAN come together again to make good things happen in this town. It’s not always easy. It takes a lot of listening and working with people that may not share the same views on everything. The Vote Yes for Kids team was comprised of people with many different opinions, backgrounds and political beliefs.
But when we sat down at the table we all agreed on one solid objective: this bond is important for Norman’s future. I am humbled by the opportunity to serve on this team and witness this success firsthand. Thank you, Norman for remembering who you are deep down: a thriving community that takes care of one another. I can’t wait to see what we do next.
Kate Vahlberg
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.