I have kept my opinion of New York Examiner writer Byron York bottled up for too long — I now have to respond to his continual whining.
In his column of June 2, he calls out Democrats for not accepting the decisions of the majority in the Texas legislature and their horrid bill to overturn the MAJORITY of voters in Texas. Texas Democrats walked out of the session in protest of a bill that would allow judges to overturn an election if it did not go the way the judge wanted.
That means that if a majority of Texas voters voted for a certain candidate or state question, and the Texas Republicans didn't like the outcome, they could then sue and find a judge to overturn the desire of a majority of Texas voters. How undemocratic is that?
I might also add that Republicans and Trump bootlick Byron York have not accepted the will of 81 million voters nationwide that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, fair and square. So say countless state Republican election officials and court judges.
In addition, York and Republicans did not accept the majority of votes to TWICE impeach Trump. True, a super majority was required to convict him and remove him from office, but more senators voted for conviction than not, so again a majority was denied.
Another consideration: what if a super majority was required to win the presidency, or even a real majority? Trump did not receive a majority of the votes cast in 2016 — he simply got more votes than the second place candidate, but less that 50% of votes cast. So much for York's whining about ignoring the majority.
York and Republicans do not support the idea of forming a bipartisan commission to investigate the terrible riot at our national Capitol on Jan. 6. They even removed Utah Republican Liz Cheney from her party position for speaking the truth about Trump and his involvement in the riot by right wing thugs, ransacking our Capitol.
As a side note, when I called my Congressman Tom Cole's DC office to see how he voted on removing Cheney, the intern told me he was not revealing how he voted on the removal issue. When I replied that as his constituent I felt entitled to know how he voted, she again said he was not revealing his vote. I then said I thought he was a coward for keeping his vote secret from his voters. The intern then HUNG UP ON ME.
I then called Cole's Norman office, where I was told by his local intern that the local office didn't know how Cole voted on that issue. I was at least treated with some dignity and fairness by the Norman office, unlike the DC office.
In my opinion, Republicans in Congress and pundits like Byron York do not want to know more about the coup attempt back on Jan. 6, and would rather talk about most anything else. I remember when Republicans spent over $42 million investigating the Benghazi incident with 33 investigations because four people were killed in a foreign land.
Compare that to an attempt to overthrow our democratic election system by ransacking our Capitol, threatening to hang the Republican Vice President Mike Pence, kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House and Senate members. In the process, five people were killed and countless others were injured, especially Capitol Police. That was a very violent attempt to thwart the will of an 81 million-voter MAJORITY.
Wallace Collins
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.