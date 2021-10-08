Chamber sends mixed signals on D.C. visit
Editor, The Transcript:
Reference the article by reporter Reese Gorman concerning Norman’s Chamber of Commerce fly-in last week to Washington, D.C.
The purpose of the trip was to tell our congressional delegation about the needs of the community.
From reading Reese’s report, it appears the chamber is for, based on Scott Martin’s quote, “some kind of infrastructure package as long as it is paid for.” But he couldn’t commit to the bipartisan $1.2 trillion dollar package already passed the Senate and awaiting a vote in the House. Hmmm. Hardly a profile in courage.
Sending a much stronger signal was chamber member Robert Castleberry, who explained to Sen. James Lankford that President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees would cause a lot of layoffs of workers. Lankford assured our fly-in group that he’s been hard at it to stop the mandate.
While he is doing that, I would offer just one little additional statistic Lankford might also want to consider: over 10,000 Oklahomans have now died from COVID-19 in the last 18 months, which equals the entire highway death toll in Oklahoma over the last 18 years.
And of course our state, under the leadership of Gov. Kevin Stitt, ranks in the top 10 of unvaccinated citizens. Finally we’re in the top 10 in something.
CAL HOBSON
Lexington