Editor, The Transcript:
Our city is in the process of selecting members for the Norman City Council. It is good to see people step up and run for a position on the council.
Now it will be up to the voters to decide who they want to represent them. Most of the issues facing the city council go beyond the ward from which the council member represents.
If all an elected council member is concerned about is issues directly related to their ward and do not become involved with issues affecting our entire city, they are shirking their duty, in my opinion.
They are part of the city council, not just a ward representative.
Having lived in Norman since fall 1955, I have witnessed too many council members get elected only to promote some personal agenda, political or otherwise. These people hamstring our city.
An issue of interest to me is how candidates campaign. I hear some say they will use their conservative values to guide their efforts.
I have noted the term “conservative values” has many definitions, both locally and nationally.
I consider this a negative comment, unless the candidate specifically describes in detail their conservative values reinforced by examples.
Also, many candidates state “what” they will do but not “how” they will do it.
Issues facing our city are creating a “Pride of Norman” police force that attracts many applicants while keeping our city safe, solving the homeless people issue, resolving wastewater problems and updating the city’s infrastructure (utilities, streets, transportation, etc.), to name a few.
Solving a resident’s single issue most generally does not improve our city, though it might get a council member a few kudos. Our current system can most generally address the resident's concern.
We need city council members who are forward-thinking, problem-solving people. They should check their voter registration cards at the door before they join the council meetings.
Promoting their political ideologies will not solve our problems, nor move us into the future.
It will take professional coordination and, often, compromises brought on by open discussions within the city council to make Norman a place where people and businesses want to "live."
Richard C. Hall
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.