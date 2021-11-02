City needs independent
assessment before spending more on police
Recent changes at the Transcript — a new guest columnist and news editor — have seen a burst of items about police expansion this month (“Public Safety,” Oct. 1; NPD adds staff and services bureau,” Oct. 2; “Introducing Norman’s seven newest officers,” Oct. 15; “Police to request positions,” Oct. 20; City debates nine NPD posts,” Oct. 24).
That’s the news. Here’s the history.
The Norman Police Department spent $15.8 million in 2008. It will spend $32.5 million this year. The department has grown four times the rate of population growth, which slowed between the 2020 and 2010 censuses. Police budgets outpaced other city departments by a margin of 2:1 for the last two decades.
The City Council slowed this outsized growth in June 2020, voting against a 3% increase to instead fund an independent audit function and a mobile crisis unit. The Fraternal Order of Police held up the independent audit function in court.
Now, the police department has requested nine staff positions and would use the money allocated for an auditor to fund another increase.
It is worth asking, before the council dedicates more funding to police: Does Norman feel safer now than it did 15 years ago? Was it a dangerous place before, with a dearth of officers?
A large body of psychological research shows that people tend to overestimate the amount of crime based on how much media they consume. Scholars of crime also find that crime rates declined from 1990 to 2017, regardless of whether cities increased their police budget.
The Norman Police Department’s public relations bureau is using the COVID crime blip to motivate support for yet another increase, when it is not clear how necessary the funds are or why they cannot hire using their $23 million general fund revenue, the millions they receive from the half-cent dedicated sales tax or the $9.5 million in CARES relief funds (almost half) they got for projects.
The City Council has had to make special appropriations to cover police costs for the last three years running, while the Public Works and Parks Departments have recently taken budget cuts. The city needs an independent assessment across departments of how best to serve the needs of the community before spending any more money on police.
— Jackson Foote
Norman