On Feb. 14, we have an opportunity to support our kids, our teachers and our public schools by voting yes for Norman Public Schools two bond propositions. Norman is a town that has always taken pride in the quality of our public schools.
Consistently and regularly supporting school bonds is how we, as a community, demonstrate our commitment to public education and the investment needed in so many areas that only school bond funding can provide.
School bonds can only be used for capital improvement projects, instructional materials, technology and transportation needs.
School bonds require a 60% majority of those voting. In the history of Norman Public Schools, only one school bond proposition has failed. That was 20 years ago in 2003.
As an advocate for public education my entire adult life and having two daughters in high school at that time, I was surprised to learn that Norman Public Schools could only provide information about the propositions but could not advocate on behalf of the district.
Along with other parent volunteers and community supporters, we created Vote Yes for Kids, a grassroots advocacy group that functions independently from Norman Public Schools.
Led by parent volunteers, Vote Yes for Kids has come together every bond election since to educate and inform voters on the importance of voting yes on school bond propositions.
Our public schools are the backbone of our community. We cannot expect Norman to flourish and thrive without a community commitment to public education and the facility infrastructure needs to support those educational endeavors.
Access to a quality public education is one of the first things that families and employers consider when deciding where to live and where to stay.
Every school site will benefit from maintenance and improvement projects. All kids will benefit from $40 million in library books and media, instructional materials, improved technology, and software subscriptions. And there is so much more to enhance educational opportunities for kids across the district.
One of the questions I hear frequently is how can our divided community ever agree on anything. Funding for public education at the state level has been under attack for decades and state funding levels continue to decline.
The good news for Norman is that consistently passing school bonds is completely in our local control.
Our mayor and eight council members represent every resident in Norman. They all understand the vital role that our public schools play in contributing to a vibrant community.
In a refreshing show of unity, they all say yes to the school bond propositions as do all of the candidates running for city council.
This is a powerful affirmation to come together as a community to vote yes for our kids, for our teachers and for our public schools.
LEE HALL
Ward 4 council member, 2019-2022
