Editor, The Transcript:
An argument raised regarding the homeless situation in Norman is the claim that having a home reduces criminal behavior. Providing housing does not reduce criminal behavior, as can be seen through incidents where where the rich and powerful commit crimes.
One does not reward criminals for being criminals by offering them housing! One punishes them, either by depriving them of goods and services or imprisoning them.
The people who object the most to being deprived are the cognizant and healthy who have the potential for success while the ones who object the least are the mentally ill and sick who have a child's level of self-initiative and require the most help.
This lack of vocalness is why the most needy become the victims of predators who deplete the resources. These predators are also the ones who create problems in general society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.