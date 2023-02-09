Editor, The Transcript:
Congratulations to the Norman Public Schools for investing in aviation education. I have lived the career life alluded to in The Transcript article on Feb. 3. In the fall of 1955, following discharge from the Army and getting married, I entered the University of Oklahoma with a focus on engineering, a field encouraged early in life by my parents.
My original intent was to get a degree in mechanical engineering and become employed in some facet of the oil industry. I had grown up in an oil field family. That was the only career field I knew.
In January of 1960, I received my degree and began to look for a job in the oil industry. Unfortunately, the oil industry was not hiring. After searching for several weeks, it was now the end of February and my wife, who had worked to support us supplemented by my GI Bill income, informed me she had quit her job at the First National Bank and our bank account was getting low.
The message was that I had better find a job quick! I began looking outside of the oil industry and found an advertisement about engineering jobs at Tinker Air Force Base. I knew nothing about aviation. Just the same, I applied and was accepted pending passing the Civil Service exam, which I did. Fortunately, with a 3.0 GPA the last semester at OU I was offered a position two grades higher than anticipated.Things began looking up!
My position at Tinker AFB was in the propulsion branch of the Service Engineering Division. I had a great mentor and managed to gain significant experience in jet engines including accident investigations. Traveling to other AFB facilities that overhauled the jet engines to which I was assigned broadened my experience. This on-the-job experience coupled with many internal training courses I took qualified me to become a registered professional Aerospace Engineer.
After working four years at Tinker I was offered and accepted a promotion to join the engineering branch at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Aeronautical Center across town at Will Rogers World Airport. They wanted an engineer with jet engine experience. My education continued by attending many internal FAA courses. For the next 25 years I continued to live in Norman, spent my earnings here, was able to attend many family gatherings, and enjoyed a rewarding career in aviation.
I retired as manager of the FAA Regulatory Support Division in Oklahoma City in June 1989. During my career with the FAA I became motivated to become a pilot even though my job did not require it. Our family budget allowed me to pay for all my own flight ratings.
Again, congratulations to Norman Public Schools for taking this valuable step in youth education.
Richard C. Hall, Norman
