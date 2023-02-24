Editor, The Transcript:
On Feb. 28, our City Council will consider the adoption of a package of fully revised Engineering Design Criteria (EDC). These criteria have not been fully revised since 1996 and we all know the suburban sprawl that has ensued.
Therefore, I urge all citizens to contact their council representatives and demand that they vote to adopt this EDC package: not consider it, not think about it, not to study it further but to adopt it!
The new criteria were put together by a group of people much more environmentally and economically astute than our City Council. These criteria are not anti-business nor anti-development but they are based on well thought out sustainable environmental principles; ergo, should be adopted!
As a point of reference, if you have any doubts, go back and read or reread Bill Scanlon's column from Feb. 17.
J.W. Bill Boettcher
Norman
