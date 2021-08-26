Why is there so much rage against wearing a mask that could protect me, my family and friends from a possible COVID infection?
Many people seem to have bought into the theory that, "It's my right to make my own decisions." In some cases, that could be true, but if you infect me or my family with your carelessness and lack of compassion, you forfeited that right.
There are many things where the government doesn't allow you to make your own decisions.
You drive on the right lane of the highway. You wear a seatbelt. You pay your taxes to ensure we have police and fire departments and necessary utilities. Do you go out in public and rage when the bills are due?
The Norman City Council would not have to address the mask issue if people would take responsibility for themselves and extend it to others by wearing a mask or staying home.
Nadine Jewell
Norman