Like many worthwhile human endeavors, doing good can be fraught with negative unintended consequences.
I think most of us would agree that assisting the less fortunate members of our society, those incapable of providing for themselves, is a noble activity.
Unfortunately, there are some individuals who would take unfair advantage of those doers-of-good and those less fortunate who benefit from their assistance.
Case in point: Norman has a serious transient-caused crime problem.
The transients that are arriving in our fair city to commit acts of violence and other mayhem are attracted to Norman precisely because of its liberal attitude and well-deserved reputation of helping the less fortunate and the homeless.
Precious resources, food and shelter, funded in part by federal grants based on Norman’s homeless census, are being diverted to transients and drifters, often with severe mental health issues, histories of criminal pasts and recalcitrant substance abuse. Most of those individuals have no intention of ever becoming productive members of society and subsist solely on their criminal activities and handouts.
This results in a perversion of the intentions of those whose mission is to provide aid and comfort to the more deserving homeless and poverty stricken souls in our community.
The city of Norman needs to get serious about dealing with those transient, opportunistic interlopers. They are unjustly and literally taking food from the mouths of our own unfortunate citizens.
Norman’s community policing program, which provided an ongoing police presence in those parts of Norman at high risk of serious crimes such as theft, shoplifting, disorderly behavior, public intoxication, assault, etc., appears to have been discontinued due to personnel and budget constraints.
Simply having the presence of police officers on foot or bike patrols downtown would be beneficial in deterring crime and reducing loitering and other more serious bad behaviors. Furthermore, our laws need to be enforced. Crimes on the books such as trespassing, assault, theft, public intoxication, drug use and outraging public decency must be vigorously reported, investigated and enforced.
Bruce Remy, Norman
