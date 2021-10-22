Domestic violence awareness is essential
Domestic violence is an important social issue today, being that most victims have little to no education regarding the issue and it can cause long-lasting trauma.
When it comes to domestic violence, you do not have to be apart of a certain class to experience it.
My focus in this letter is to advocate for those living in poverty and their experience with domestic violence.
To truly grasp the concern, it is best to describe the issue in a scenario.
Imagine being isolated from family and friends with no support. You are at a point in your relationship where you fear your spouse and must be submissive.
Within the last year, there has never been a week where you have not been verbally or physically abused. You have a child and no job. Your lack of employment is not self-driven — it’s due to your spouse telling you not to work.
Although you may view the treatment your spouse is displaying as love, professionals view it as a form of power and control. It is known that people living in poverty are subject to domestic violence more often.
When they experience it, what do they do? Can they afford to find resources to help them? If they have no transportation and their money is limited, how can they truly afford to search for help?
One may think searching the internet may help, but access to a computer is not always available. Having a social worker embedded at DHS offices that assist with food stamps and daycare would be a great way be a part of the solution. Most people living in poverty must renew those things routinely; during that renewal process, it would be awesome if they were given an option to talk to a social worker.
It starts with awareness.
