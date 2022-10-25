I write to denounce as unprofessional and ridiculous a recent editorial printed in the Transcript entitled “Election deniers prepare to sabotage midterms” (Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022) penned by Dana Milbank, a writer for that bastion of truthfulness, the Washington Post. In this editorial, Milbank creates several conspiracy theories against certain Republicans he classifies as conspiracy theorists, and who he labels “election deniers.” Apparently these hooligans favor, of all things, paper ballots over voting machines, and have the audacity to believe that we need someone honest to count them.
He writes about what all leftist journalists who lack the ability to write about anything else — Donald Trump. In this case Milbank thinks that the goal of these un-American “election deniers” is to reelect Trump.
It’s hard to tell, but I think Milbank offers as proof of his assertions the fact that none of those he accused would answer his texts or return his phone calls. And one of the deniers had his office “down the street from Second Amendment Guns & Range”! Why else would he throw these and many other extraneous facts into his article? Certainly not to prejudice the reader, right?
But since “election deniers” were the folks out there Milbank was attempting to blemish, let’s get one thing straight that he and others of his ilk intentionally do not mention: Donald Trump and his followers do not have an exclusive in election denying.
He could have just as easily been criticizing an even larger and historically more active group of politicians who have denied the results of a number of elections. This group includes Democrat presidential contenders Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Al Gore, not to mention the Queen of all Deniers Hillary “there are hundreds of reasons I actually won” Clinton. And dozens of Democrat senators and members of the House of Representatives have been persistent election deniers, including election denier Jamie Raskin, who sits as a member of the House’s January 6 Committee, which is investigating — you got it — rioting election deniers.
My obvious point is this: When it comes to labeling someone an “election denier,” Democrat pots should stop calling Republican kettles black. Fake claims are made by fake editorialists, and Milbank is one.
Terry Barrett
Norman Resident
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.