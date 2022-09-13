Everyone in the QR code debacle is wrong
Editor, The Transcript:
So if you live in Oklahoma, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve doubtless heard or read about the Norman teacher who quit after a parent complained that she shared a QR code for banned books in class.
When it first came out, the whole story just didn’t sit right with me, and I’ve read articles from various papers, and honestly? I think everyone involved is wrong here.
• RYAN WALTERS: Dude, you’re trying to jack up someone’s career and life to further your platform that there is some “woke agenda” in the classroom. It’s not a good look.
• THE PARENTS: You’re mad because your kids had the opportunity to scan a QR code. Do you know what you need to scan a QR code? A smart phone.
Your child had access, and you gave them the tools.
Now you’re mad because someone wrote it in crayon for them.
• THE TEACHER: Ma’am, you knew what you were doing. There were many more productive and appropriate routes for getting your message across, but you wrote “Books the state doesn’t want you to read.”
That was blatantly dramatic, as you previously said you didn’t have time to go through your library.
You posted the QR code with the phrase “Definitely don’t scan this” to encourage kids to scan it.
You actually had an opportunity to discuss the process of banning books and how it is affecting the classroom without throwing a tantrum and going on a rant.
You could have mentioned, “But the Brooklyn public library has a program where you can access banned books.”
Kids are curious; they like off-limits things and, as stated before, these kids have smart phones. They can find the information.
NATALEE UNRUH
Norman
