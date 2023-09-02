Everything is just swine here in Oklahoma
Editor, The Transcript:
I’m so proud to live in a state that has a budget surplus but can not afford to be bothered by ethics investigations. Kudos to Director Ashley Kemp for not being able to abide the stench rising from the pig sty at the State Capitol. She should run for Governor.
To paraphrase advice given to a man’s son on TV, ”Honesty and integrity — once you can fake them...” H. Simpson. We now know the paragons of virtue in our state government will not fund the trials for their election rules violations with unethical or illegal shenanigans, bribes or conflict of interest that the Ethics Commission has uncovered.Which may never be enumerated in public.
So if another once in a lifetime winter storm hits us again this year or next year and ONG has not learned from the past to fill the tanks when the cost is low and upgrade critical infrastructure using some of the outrageously record profits, made by the oil and gas corporations windfalls; do not expect any help from our state leaders. They quietly and cunningly have passed term limits for Corporation Commission officers. It appears that one pesky commissioner always voted for the citizens of our great state and has been re-elected over and over again for decades. Bob Anthony will be missed. We have no chance with the 3 card Monty shuffle dealt by three Republican Commissioners exempt from ethics.
Yes everything is just swine here in Oklahoma.
Jim Ammerman, Norman
