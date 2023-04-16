Editor, The Transcript:
To my friends and fellow residents of Cleveland County,
I have been so very blessed and would very much like to thank you for the incredible opportunity to serve you as Cleveland County commissioner these past 10 years.
It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, however, I am excited to start a new chapter of public service as I have been selected as the new executive director of the state of Oklahoma agency CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training).
Being commissioner has been a wonderfully rewarding experience working with the dedicated employees of Cleveland County, citizens and business owners to make Cleveland County an amazing place to live. Working in partnership with so many others, we have completed more road projects in Cleveland County District 2 than ever in the history of our district, have started a master plan and revitalization of the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, opened the Well in partnership with the Cleveland County Health Department, and so many more projects that will benefit our future generations for years to come.
I have made many dear friends and partnerships over the past 10 years and look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the state of Oklahoma and the law enforcement community for many years to come. Thank you again for this tremendous opportunity and your continuing support.
Sincerely,
Darry Stacy
Norman
Editor's note: Stacy's last day as commissioner was Thursday. He started his new position Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.