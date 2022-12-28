Fascism has arrived in Norman
Editor, The Transcript:
Lawrence McKinney’s civic IQ piece was dead on with “the truth has many faces.” I call it perspective, which is your judgment, filtered through your life experiences.
I have never met an altruistic, visionary, entrepreneur. There is always a fiddler to pay, Mr. McKinney, if you want to dance.
He, like me, was moved by Mr. Knutson’s homage to civility. I sympathize with Mr. Knutson’s quest.
Diogenes, who is said to have searched for an honest man, adhered to a cynical reading of facts given by politicians. We should, also.
Beware the Ides of March was ignored. Neville Chamberlain was wrong.
Mr. McKinney omitted in his gloss over of history from Gutenberg to Twitter that Cable TV was the beginning of the 24/7 news cycle and would chase any rabbit down any hole to fill the time.
ABC, CBS and NBC news departments were not required to make a profit then — the News PUBLIC SERVICE.
Today, any nut job can get coverage that muddies the waters, while influencing those that former President Donald Trump called his people, “the uneducated.”
When SCOTUS allowed dark money to be free speech, lies had an open-armed welcome, and truth was bought by the highest bidder.
Twitter, Facebook and the ilk have become more toxic to humanity than benign, allowing any cute cat video or perceived slight to be the item of the day instead of OTA meetings that are boring but really affect people’s lives.
Urban sprawl that grew like wildfire after the GI Bill allowed growth of a middle class that could pass down wealth to their children.
The GI Bill was not applied to all those who served or fought. Administration was left to local authorities who always have their own agendas.
Today, in Oklahoma, we teach a whitewashed version of history.
Revelations in Tulsa come to mind.
There have always been the poor and homeless, but in Oklahoma, a landlord can evict a tenant for complaining about most anything not being fixed, even if they never missed a rent payment.
The Transcript has elucidated to me that homeless does not mean unskilled. The stories of the homeless are as varied as wildflowers that survive in any environment.
Homeless veterans are a double sin. Our military has tents with heaters for Arctic zones and A/C for temperate zones.
Homeless vets have been in barracks before. What’s stopping us now is Norman’s multi-million dollar dreams.
Seeding the fruits of visionary growth today, only to be realized after a few complainers are dismissed tomorrow. Then the wealthy will inherit Norman.
Mr. McKinney’s vision for Norman is a nightmare for others.
The recent death of a local resident jailed because of a mental health problem should bring tears to Mr. Knutson. It makes my blood boil.
Civil people here in Norman need to face the many truths: fascism has arrived.
Do we have time to fiddle as Democracy burns? Is a BearCat necessary?
Has The Transcript not told us about all the riots, or are there future plans where a BearCat will be needed?
Singing Kumbaya will not save US.
JIM AMMERMAN
Norman
