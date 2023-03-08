Editor, The Transcript:
Reference Monday's article about Oklahoma's child services crisis. I noted one solution offered by Senator Jessica Garvin, R, Duncan was "We need to insure we are teaching people how to fish rather than just feeding them with handouts."
Great, but in the short run, since SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Food Program) assistance to the poor is being dramatically reduced this month, and children as well as adults have fallen into the habit of wanting to eat three times a day.
Maybe Garvin has it backwards and a better set of priorities would be: Feed now. Teach next.
Actually, I think that's exactly what Jesus did.
Cal Hobson
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.