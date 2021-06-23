Finding effective mechanism for mental health calls is key
Thanks again for reporting on Norman’s pilot of an unarmed mental and behavioral health team that the city budgeted $1.1 million to establish this year (“Mobile crisis units to expand,” June 20).
I was glad to see the state will devote $17 million to bolster community mental health response options that also aim to “minimize contact with law enforcement and mitigate unnecessary hospitalizations,” as reported.
Adult mental health supports could further alleviate the strain on the city’s police department that Chief Foster said is under-resourced in a June 6 Transcript article.
Austin, San Antonio and Houston all have different models for diverting calls that use up police resources into the hands of trained mental health professionals.
Austin estimates they reduced the number of folks police would have committed and taken into protective custody by half. Houston’s Crisis Call Diversion program diverted a quarter of calls away from overworked police, fire and EMS toward mental and behavioral health professionals at the point of 911 dispatch.
They also piloted co-response and homeless outreach teams using COVID funds.
These cities have found that care programs are more successful than the interrogative and legalistic protocols to which law enforcement are bound.
This merits further discussion as the city decides whether to allocate $9.5 million in COVID relief funds to pay for a new 911 dispatch and central ops center that was supposed to be funded by the annual Public Safety Sales Tax voters approved in 2014.
Finding an effective mechanism to divert calls toward mental and behavioral health professionals is key to ensuring there is no unnecessary duplication of services in Norman.
JACKSON FOOTE
Norman
