Forbid Flipping Flung Flyers: A recent Transcript article reported that the City Council-led Oversight Committee is now in its eleventh year of struggling with the issue of unsolicited “fly and fling” advertisements.
I know government can move slowly, but let’s get something done to end The Oklahoman’s perceived right to toss its litter — I mean Buyer’s Guide — in MY front yard. Discarded plastic water bottles, beer cans, COVID masks, and the Buyer’s Guides are all the same to me: Trash to be dealt with.
The article highlights the negative impact this litter has on storm drainage as a possible legal argument to regulate this practice. It did not bring up the issue of home security.
When taking a vacation, I can stop the paper and have my mail held, but I can’t stop The Oklahoman. Because nothing screams “come burgle my house” like uncollected Buyer’s Guides accumulating on a lawn, I inconvenience a neighbor to throw them away while I’m gone.
These guides are a waste of paper and contribute more un-recyclable plastic to our landfills. Considering someone is driving around in a car delivering trash further compounds the waste by uselessly putting more tailpipe emissions into the atmosphere.
So Council, please act on the 4F’s. While First Amendment issues may preclude an outright ban, perhaps a prohibitive licensing fee could dissuade the continuation of what is essentially legal littering.
Andrew Cullen
Norman