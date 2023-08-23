Throughout my childhood, I faced a lot of adversity which meant I had to grow up fast. My father and other family members struggled with substance use, and at a young age, I understood the reality of substance abuse and mental health concerns. As the caretaker for some of the adults in my life, I suppressed my feelings and tried to convey an image much stronger than my reality.
Eventually, I reached my breaking point and realized I couldn’t keep my feelings inside anymore. Reaching out for help ultimately led to my current career as a teacher working with students who have parents struggling with issues like incarceration, substance abuse, homelessness and mental health. I use my story to relate to the students and show them it’s possible to break cycles and use their stories to give others hope.
I’ve learned to reach out when I need help. For example, when my grandmother passed away, I called the 988 Mental Health Lifeline. The behavioral health specialist on the other line just listened, and that was all I needed. For me, it was lifesaving. It’s a beautiful thing that all you have to do is grab your phone and press three buttons to reach someone who can listen and provide resources.
We are the authors of our own narratives. We choose our own paths and can even become Miss Oklahoma. Having the necessary mental health tools to help us make healthy decisions is crucial, and 988 is one of those tools.
Sunny Day, Miss Oklahoma 2023
