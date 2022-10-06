I wonder — does our new mayor play fair?
He holds a State of the City address at a paying venue, with only a portion of our elected councilors attending — possibly only those with like minds. Has he thrown others under the bus as a validation for his actions?
Mayor Clark was invited to speak at a previous event sponsored by the NEDC, he claims. NEDC a Co-Op of diverse interests; if by that you mean, those with money and those that want more money. At a new upscale Hotel called the NOUN, a vision of the future Norman through the eyes of NEDC President and CEO Lawrence McKinney, a new comer to Norman, who might just move on after the carpetbagging is done.
McKinney appears to give those of us that believe Norman is OK being a small town and is growing too fast just a shrug of his shoulders, calling us a “vocal minority” in BOYDSTREET vol. 21 Issue 10. There is a big party going on as the powers with money and influence decide which one of us uninvited, gets to supply our cow, au gratis, for the feast of gentrification and progress for all.
Does our Mayor deal from the bottom of the deck? The invitations were not handled by the mayor’s office on official city emails to all our elected councilors. Maybe because that would invoke the open meetings act? The citizens of Norman, unless privy to the shakers and makers list of the well-heeled contributors and those that will profit from our majesty’s visions, were not even an afterthought. Then the convenient proclamation that no violations of the open meetings act occurred, albeit he assumed all councilors would attend.
Is he spiteful? Much like a man that claims he is tolerant and peaceful while proclaiming harm would come to those that disagree with him, he castigated two councilors for their right to protest. The saying that “Fascism will come to America wrapped in the American Flag” comes to mind when his Excellency asks for two more councilors that will vote for his vision, almost in the next breath after cutting from the herd the counsels that in protest, protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution, that our Mayor and hundreds of thousands of others fought and some died for, is overlooked for political gain.
For too long, an Orwellian landscape has gone unchallenged. Double speak and rewriting history has become acceptable by the same Republican group that wants to ban books. Reading books and comprehending them hurts their brains. Reading is not fun for them. The gaslighting of America has us on the precipice of losing what he, the mayor and others fought for.
I paraphrase Lee Iacocca: Republicans take care of people with money. Democrats take care of people. If it talks like a Fascist and acts like a Fascist, you decide. Truth or double talk.
Vote like you are going to lose everything you hold dear. I’m too old to worry.
