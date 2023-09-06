After reading Molly Young’s article about the Governor vs. the Tribes in the Oklahoman, I am inspired today to write this letter. I would really like to see our state leader work with the tribes. He recently spoke very negatively about the Tribes at a Tulsa Regional Chamber meeting. It seems to be a bit of a “civil” war as he tries to wage a battle between and against Oklahomans, while most (it seems to me) stand with the tribes because they see the good work of the tribes. The tribes certainly take care of their people!
Many Oklahomans recognize the longstanding injustices: theft of land, forced assimilation, enduring discrimination, cultural erosion, health disparities, etc. Our Governor told the Tulsa Chamber members that there was a “storm of injustice” occurring because of Tribal Sovereignty and that the Tribes wanted “to ignore the last 116 years of state investments and jurisdiction………” Well, let’s not ignore the hundreds of years of investment of the FIRST Americans before we were a state? What do we owe the tribes? Looks to me like the Tribes are doing their share, maybe more than their share.
Mary Lee, Norman
