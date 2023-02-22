Harassment is stalking under certain circumstances
Editor, The Transcript:
Based on the Feb. 2 article about an updated stalking statute, one in three women will be a victim of stalking. As a woman, I applaud the Legislature and governor for creating this statute, but I was confused about the difference between harassment and stalking.
Based on information from experts familiar with this Oklahoma statute, there is no difference based on the number of acts. Harassment IS stalking if the offender commits a series of two or more acts that causes the victim, and would cause a reasonable person, significant mental suffering.
In other words, stalking is not dependent on the number of acts or the time over which the acts occur, but on its effect on the victim and whether a reasonable person in the position of the victim would feel the same way.
And as was stated in the article, “Stalking can be anything from being followed or watched, to getting spammed with unwanted calls and texts.”
