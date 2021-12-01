I will never forget the vision in my head the day I heard God calling me to work with men and women on the street.
I was in the west part of downtown Oklahoma City at a stop light for way too long. To my right there were no less than a dozen men and women cuddled up wherever they could sleep and stay warm. One woman was cuddled next to a dumpster to block the wind with one blanket and a light coat.
My stomach churned as I came to understand just how easy it is for us, the collective, to give up on our neighbors and toss them away, literally to the dumpster.
I have zero information as to why these people came to find themselves in that situation, but I knew for sure it was wrong. At that same stoplight, I turned to my left, and there sat a man who resembled my dad.
He had dark hair, dark eyes and a thick mustache. He sat on a bench with everything he owned in one bag. He looked empty and alone. In that moment, I came to see all of these people as my dad. I came to see my dad cuddled next to that dumpster like someone who had been tossed away.
I have shared openly my dad’s story of addiction, trauma and mental illness. My dad was one of these people because when his life fell apart, he did not have the money or the family to lift him back up. I imagine that is the same story as all of these folks.
The moment that changed for my dad was a person who saw his value. She took time to see him and treat him as a human. In that space, with grace in her heart, she helped him achieve a better life that started with a safe place to sleep at night.
I can imagine my dad had committed crimes in his life as a homeless man. Likely, he was drunk in public and slept on private property. He might have stolen something to help him survive. I do not know.
There is one thing I am certain: those choices did not reduce him to inhuman nor take away his value as a man and especially a father. My dad was a good man, and thank God for a place like Food and Shelter, which helped him find his way back home before he died.
The article about crime in the neighborhood surrounding Food and Shelter might have invoked fear in your heart about homelessness. Do not be afraid.
People who are homeless are no more likely to hurt you or take your property than housed people. One thing that should have been reported is a significant majority of the increase in police engagements happened at 201 Reed and not within the neighborhood.
Most police engagements at Food and Shelter are not regarding criminal activity. The Norman Police Department is one of our best partners in helping people work through accountability and access the necessary services needed to leave behind homelessness.
If you want to know what life is like at Food and Shelter, I encourage you to come and volunteer. You will meet hundreds of truly grateful and kind people simply trying to survive the worst moments of their lives. They need love and support to leave behind homelessness. Every single one of them wishes for opportunity and is worthy of opportunity.
As our community continues to struggle with this big and complicated issue, know the solution is very clear. Building permanent housing solutions for people who are homeless is critical, and I believe in this mission now more than ever before.
I hope we, as friends and neighbors, can offer compassion and understanding to men and women living on the street. It could be your loving smile and encouragement that helps someone take his or her first big step toward recovery and hope.
April Heiple
Norman
Executive Director, Food and Shelter