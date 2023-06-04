Editor, The Transcript:
In the last three years, our world has seen unprecedented challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic plus the igniting of a global hunger crisis and the doubling of food insecurity has taken shape.
I know our city has an issue with homelessness, but I think we should be doing more as a city on how we can help the homeless and prioritize poverty alleviation as a whole. I urge readers to support poverty reduction efforts rather than get mad at seeing people on the street.
Ultimately, times are tough right now. It’s not the homeless people's fault that they are in that situation. I think advocating for shelters or a properly provided space can go a long way.
A great organization I think readers should take a look into is the Borgen Project, they do a great job of educating people on topics like this and poverty-reduction programs.
Matthew Irungu
Norman
