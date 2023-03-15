Thanks to The Norman Transcript for highlighting the remarkable legacy of Copelin’s Office Center and its owners Ed and Lin Copelin. In the mid-1990's I was a college student paying my way through school when an ad for counter help led me to Ed and Lin’s door on Main Street.
The three or so years of selling office supplies left me with more than knowledge of ergonomics, how to construct an office desk, and the finer points of Montblanc. During those few years we transitioned from manual keying in prices to scanners and UPC labeling.
I helped open their downtown OKC location in the now revitalized First National building. But beyond the day-to-day struggles and successes I witnessed there were deeper lessons to gain from these small business owners. I learned to value my community.
I witnessed the struggles and hard work that is required to run a family business. I saw the stress of a burgeoning online marketplace and national chains on local business. I saw investments of time and money in local charitable organizations. I felt like a member of this remarkable working family, and I felt that family invest in me.
Ed graciously gave me “leave of absence” to pursue opportunities that would help my long-term career goals. He shared stories and lessons about work ethic, business strategies, community engagement and a limitless supply of bad jokes. Lin was a walking master class in customer service.
I owe a lot to an office supply store on Main Street in Norman. The impressions, lessons, and legacy they left with me are no doubt but one in a long list of former employees, local residents and businesses. To chronicle their importance to Norman would take far more than a ream of copy paper to record.
God speed Ed and Lin.
JOHN WOODS
Norman
