In response to Mr. McKinney’s column
Editor, The Transcript:
Seriously, sir?! You are shaming those with a different opinion than yours?! Is that really the approach you want to take in advancing a change of opinion? I am appalled that you are regarded as an influencer. You apparently believe your opinion is the only acceptable one. Perhaps there would be more agreement if shaming was not involved. And, for the record, I do support the issue while I understand (not shame) those who do not.
Kathy Pence, Norman
