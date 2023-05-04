Editor, The Transcript:
There is a lot of controversy and confusion about the situation regarding the homeless population of Norman. But to make a proper assessment of the situation, one has to be able to distinguish the difference between poverty, disability, mental illness, homelessness, and criminality.
I used to work for Food for Friends on Comanche Street over a decade ago when it was still a soup kitchen. I was impressed with the amount of volunteerism it stimulated. It inspired cooperation among people to work together to lighten the burden of poverty.
We would get volunteers from churches to cook meals along with community service volunteers who would help, too. Sometimes, college students would join in. We would receive food donations from various sources as well as cooked food from Couch Cafeteria. We would share the cooked food with the Salvation Army ... our comrade in this war on poverty. We would also receive donations in clothes, personal care items, etc.
An unforeseeable error was made when Food for Friends decided to expand its services and become Food and Shelter by creating an overnight warming station program to help the homeless in bad weather. This paved the way for unscrupulous people to to take advantage of the situation by chasing off the worthy recipients and taking their place as unworthy recipients.
In a few weeks, these unworthy recipients had total access to Food and Shelter, both day and night! They would not only eat there, but use the bathroom, shower, and sleep there as well as starting fights that damaged the facility, etc. Food and Shelter never fully recovered and unfortunately expanded the problem by creating more permanent housing facilities.
We all know there is a difference between being poor and being a criminal. Being poor is a financial problem while being a criminal is a moral problem. There are laws in the books that apply to criminality. These must be enforced. This would help solve many difficulties and get the criminals off the backs of the poor and homeless who are more deserving of the help that is available.
Warren Center
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.