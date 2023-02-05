Editor, The Transcript:
I reach out to you today to urge a yes on both Norman Public School bond questions on Feb. 14.
I reach out to you as a former NPS student, as a parent of two children who proudly attend Norman Public Schools, as a former middle school teacher, and as one of your state representatives.
Protecting and strengthening our public schools is my primary goal at the Capitol, and this is a chance for us to do just that here in Norman ... for Norman kids! I’m also a believer in focusing on play and hands-on learning as the best way for children to learn.
I have worked to protect play in the early childhood classroom and I am currently working to require adequate time for recess in elementary schools with the Right to Recess Act, which I’ve filed this year.
With all of that in mind, here’s why I’m excited for the passage of the upcoming bond questions, and why you should be too!
Transparency is important to me, so I’m happy to see that these proposals were developed by demographic studies, facility assessments, and input from parents, teachers, staff and many community members here in Norman.
That these bond proposals will benefit every public school here in Norman is icing on the cake.
While I like all of the proposals within the two bonds, speaking as a parent, I love the focus on school safety and security.
One of the most nerve-wracking moments of my day is when I send my children on a bus to school, but I do so knowing and trusting that our great administrators, teachers and other school staff will do their best to protect my kiddos.
But, we can always do more. As a member of the legislative Aero Caucus, I know just how important of an economic driver the aerospace industry is here in Oklahoma.
The standalone facility for our new Aviation Academy will help that school grow to untold heights, and it will help Norman be at the very center of all things aviation.
I love the plan for a new fine arts performance venue, because who doesn’t love fine arts here in Norman?
I also love the focus on e-sports, which isn’t just an idea for the future; e-sports are here and we need to invest in ways to remain competitive and to support them within our schools.
Most of all, I love that we will be funding renovations for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) classrooms at all 17 NPS elementary schools, as this falls directly in line with my passion ... to focus on hands-on play-based learning for our students.
Folks, I know we don’t always agree on the issues, nor do we always agree on how to solve many of the issues, but I truly believe we can all agree that investing in the very future of our state, our kids, is always a great idea!
Again, I urge a yes on both bond proposals Feb. 14.
REP. JACOB ROSECRANTS
House District 46, Norman
