Taxpayer dollars are precious and should be used for the greatest good and the most pressing needs of our students, agreed? Obvious examples of needs are school buses and textbooks.
The recently expanded “Frequently Asked Questions about the Bond Issue” on the NPS website claims that the schedule at the present facility (The Nancy O’Brian Center) is “jam-packed” as justification for spending $21 million for another similar facility.
The NPS Fine Arts Calendar, reviewable online, is proof that the assertion of “jam-packedness” is demonstrably false. The calendar shows that the Nancy O’Brian Center was used only 18 times for Fine Arts events during the fall semester of the 2022-23 year — three times in October and 15 times from the end of November through mid-December.
There was only one theatrical production, a middle school drama. All other events were end-of-semester choral, band or orchestra concerts. That’s a usage rate of less than 20%!! There were no events in January 2023 and none scheduled for February.
Longfellow Middle School held all its concerts at its school. There were no elementary school events held in the fall at the O’Brian Center. Norman High had one theatrical production in the NHS Theatre on campus in early November, even though the O’Brian Center was available for use. (I have it on good authority that the NHS Theatre could be easily expanded and renovated at a much lower cost, but the administration wants something “new and shiny.”)
I happen to think $21 million is a lot of money. I cannot believe there are no greater district needs for it than to build another fine arts facility. Is taxpayer inequity a thing?
Another fine arts center is a “want,” not a “need.” If you are a taxpayer, don’t be afraid to vote no Feb. 14.
Charles Wadsack, Norman
