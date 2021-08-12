Is this our new reality?
Editor, The Transcript:
Nothing prepared us for the COVID pandemic and the loss of at least 600,000 lives. When masking followed, and then a life-saving vaccine, nothing prepared us for a widespread negative political campaign decrying both masks and vaccinations as an invasion of our personal freedoms.
The political opponents of these health measures have urged all who would listen to challenge business owners, school boards and local governments against enforcement of health directives that are intended only to save lives.
These freedom seekers boisterously claim a fundamental right to do and act as one pleases, free from any governmental authority telling them otherwise. They offer fiery absurdities for their contentions, most recently analogizing masking and vaccinations to the time when Jews were forced to wear stars during the inhumane evils of the Holocaust.
They mock the advice of health and science experts, substituting irresponsible misinformation whenever they can. They talk about altering the body’s DNA, and outrageously claim more are dying from the vaccine than the COVID infection itself. Some even invoke religious freedom as justification for ignoring masks and vaccinations, saying God, and not man’s remedies will provide greater protection.
And now, our hospitals face a new round of unvaccinated patients. A surge in the death count cannot be far behind.
I give thanks this craziness did not exist when I was vaccinated for polio 60 years ago. I am grateful these voices of political madness were not in our midst when my children and grandchild were vaccinated for DTP.
Sadly, because of this political roulette, we have never turned the corner. Most Oklahomans remain unvaccinated. Our state is once again a leader in the arena of preventable deaths. Nearly all of us now know someone who was unvaccinated and died. Few, if any, can say they know someone who was vaccinated and then died from COVID. Only the internet’s anonymous false prophets make this claim.
Those having the least say in this catastrophe are the children. This month, our state’s elementary school children will return to classrooms; the vast majority will be unvaccinated, either because of their age or parental choice.
The hands of our health care leaders, teachers and public school administrators are tied. It has been decreed by Oklahoma’s elected political leaders that our youth cannot be required to wear masks or be vaccinated.
Why? The importance of our individual freedoms cannot be sacrificed.
Oklahoma’s message to its citizens is this: We must be willing to sacrifice our lives, the lives of those around us and even our offspring for these new versions of what political opportunists call personal freedom and religious choice (arguably, the real religious choice is whether to use one’s God-given common sense).
In the meantime, we — and those opposing the wearing of masks and being vaccinated — will buckle our mandatory seat belts and obey the mandatory speed limits, never contemplating a fictitious loss of freedom to do otherwise.
Our dark tragedy has already cost us too much. It cannot continue.
Don Holladay
Norman